Marriage is an epitome of love, trust and loyalty, but for this East African man, Francois Uwihoreye, the most auspicious occasion became the backdrop for an unexpected and heart-wrenching web of deceit.

What he expected to be a joyous union entered the road of destruction on the same wedding night when his bride eloped with another man.

In an interview with Afrimax TV, Uwihoreye said despite opposition from his family and friend about his choice of wife, he prooceded to marry her as he was blinded by love.

As fate will have it, he received a call that a life changing financial gig he had been anticipating had come through for which he needed to travel urgently.

However, his travel was interrupted with series of calls from residents notifying him of his newly-wedded wife frolicking the beach with a mystery man.

On the verge of heartbreak, Uwihoreye said he had to cut his travel short only to discover the man his wife was cheating with was his colleague in his choir.

He revealed he almost lost equilibrium when they confessed to be old lovers and had spent her wedding night together plus two more weeks together.

All efforts to convince his wife to move to their matrimonial home proved futile and he was crushed with the devastating news of a divorce.

What he dreaded the most in his life had come to pass, to part ways with his wife, worse yet in less than a month of marriage.

Video below: