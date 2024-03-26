The headmistress of Nyive M/A basic school in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, Benedicta Esenam, has appealed to the government, NGOs, and philanthropists for assistance in providing essential educational infrastructure.

She emphasizes the critical need for infrastructure to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the school.

The headmistress expressed concern over the unsafe condition of the school’s building which poses looming danger to both students and teachers.

Other challenges include the lack of basic educational materials, a computer lab, and a library which greatly affected academic activities.

During an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job, Mrs. Esenam noted that the shortage of furniture, worsens the challenges faced in facilitating effective teaching and learning processes.

She said residents send their children to neighboring schools with better facilities due to the infrastructure challenge, deepening issues like absenteeism and teenage pregnancies in the area.

During the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day, themed “Educating and Raising the 21st Century Child: The Role of Infrastructure,” Mrs. Benedicta Esenam passionately appealed for support to buy 200 dual desks to address the furniture deficit.

Responding to these concerns, the MCE Bosson R.K Divine pledged the Assembly’s commitment to addressing the school’s challenges.

As an immediate measure, he said they would supply the school with 40 dual desks to alleviate the furniture shortage.

For her part, Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Esther Adzoa Yeboah-Adzimah echoed the call for assistance from NGOs, individuals, and institutions to aid solve the infrastructure challenge of the school.