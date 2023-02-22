Hatayspor FK have confirmed that Taner Savut, who is the Sporting Director who was trapped under rubble after the earthquake, has been found dead on Tuesday.

Savut was trapped in the rubble with the deceased Ghana winger Christian Atsu, who was found dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

A statement by the club on February 21 confirmed Savut has passed on.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Sporting Director, Taner Savut. May God have mercy on our teacher, we express our condolences to his family and fans.

“We will not forget you, Taner teacher. May God rest your soul in heaven. You are always in our hearts.”

Hatayspor have now recorded seven deaths following the earthquake including Atsu and Savut who appeared to be the big names on the list.

Among the list are Under-14 players, Hamza Surer and Fatin Can, who played for the U-15.

Meanwhile, over 46,000 lives have been claimed by the 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.