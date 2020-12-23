Some members of the Minority in Parliament have been sued for breaching the Public Order Act for unlawful assembly by an Accra District Court.

This follows the NDC MPs breaching a security barricade to present a petition at the Electoral Commission headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The petition, among other things, demanded that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa “cause to be collated the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the 266 Polling stations in accordance with the law, with immediate effect.”

En route to the EC’s office at Ridge, a scuffle ensued as police personnel tried to bar the agitated MPs from going beyond the Ridge Roundabout

The MPs defied the orders of the police who said they were not aware of any walk by the Minority to the EC offices.

In the latest twist of events, 11 of the NDC MPs who engaged the security personnel in yesterday’s standoff have also been sued for failing to notify the police about the event, per a copy of the suit sighted by JoyNews.

The enjoined MPs are Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Samuel George, John Jinapor, Rockson Dafeamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Adam Mutawakilu, Dr Kwabena Donkor, Bashir Alhassan Fuseini and Kwabena Minta Akandoh.