The Eastern Regional Women’s Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fati Vondoli said she has not been suspended from the party.

Madam Vondoli’s suspension was announced in a letter dated December 16, 2020, and signed by the Regional Chairman, Mr Kiston Akomeng.

The letter noted the suspension was due to gross insubordination to the regional steering committee’s directives.

However, Madam Vondoli stated she is still at post and will work in the interest of the party.

“I am still the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP. The suspension letter given to me was later taken by the executives. I will continue working for the interest of the party and not individuals,” she said in an interview on Nsawam-based Dadi FM.