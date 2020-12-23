The Eastern Regional Women’s Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fati Vondoli has been suspended from all party activities.

The party explains this is due to gross insubordination and disregard to Regional Steering Committee’s directives.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Regional Chairman, Mr Kiston Akomeng Kissi copied to Adomonline.com.

ALSO READ:

Madam Vondoli has since been directed to submit all party properties in her possessions to Mr Kissi.

Read the statement below: