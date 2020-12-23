A 42-year -old man is in the grips of the Awutu Ofaakor police for allegedly having sex with a turkey.

The suspect whose name was only given as Frank Nii is said to have committed the abominable act at Awutu Papaase number 1 in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who followed the story reported that, owner of the turkey; Akua Serwaa caught the suspect red-handed in the act.

He indicated that, the woman who is a poultry farmer asked Frank to fix one of her hen coops but rather took the turkey into an uncompleted building nearby and had sex with it.

A shocked Akua Serwaa raised alarm leading the arrest of the father of two.

Kofi Adjei said the suspect; Frank Nii is divorced and currently leaves with his two children.

He said residents in the area are shocked at the action of the calm, hardworking young man.

Kofi Adjei added that, Nii is in police custody expected to appear at the Ofaakor Circuit Court on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

Play attached audio for more