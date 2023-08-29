Socialite Hajia4Reall’s presence on TikTok was to socialize with her fans whom she say she misses, but her thoughtful gesture was welcomed with criticisms by some netizens.

While on TikTok live, an intruder popped up on her timeline, advising her to take a break from social media amidst her ongoing fraud case.

Hajia4Reall, born Mona Montrage, is currently undergoing trial in the UK for wire fraud amounting to over $2million, for which she has been put on a $500,000 bond and monitored by an ankle tracker.

The fan expressed concern for Hajia4Reall’s wellbeing and suggested that she step away from social media platforms to avoid unnecessary stress and negativity.

The unsolicited advice did not auger well with Hajia as she responded that she views social media as a platform for human interaction, and she herself is a part of that human experience.

She questioned whether she, as an individual, doesn’t deserve the opportunity to engage in cyber conversations just like anyone else.

She urged her followers to understand her.

The songstress plans to frequently hold live streaming to engage with her audience and provide insight into her feelings and experiences.

