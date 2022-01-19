Hackers have taken over rapper Yaa Pono’s social media account to promote nudity, leaving the artiste in a frenzy.

The unidentified Facebook account thieves took over Yaa Pono’s platform on Monday, January 19, and have constantly shared items in relation to his account name, Ponobiom.

After Pono’s last social media post exactly a week ago, the hackers have limited his access, while publishing erotic pictures and videos on a daily basis.

Fans were left in bewilderment as the musician, since the creation of his account, has never posted X-rated content.

After pressure mounted on him, Yaa Pono has been forced to publicly announce that his Facebook account has been hacked.

Though the hacker left no traces of an identity, he has been posting content solely for one Luciano Vargas, a Spanish content creator specialised in DIY items.

Meanwhile, his followers remain intact and nothing has been changed from his profile, except for its content.

His other social media platforms are, however, intact.