For two artistes who have powerful control of their music genres, a collaboration for a banger would have been ideal.

However, the duo – Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono – just cannot see eye to eye over opinion on who is a better lyricist.

It is one lyrical warfare after another anytime their names are in the same headline, that notwithstanding, Ghanaians expected Yaa Pono to grace Shatta’s Freedom Concert as a sign of unity.

But Pono, in a latest interview shifted the blame on Shatta who he said did not invite him.

“It was too early and besides I did not get a call. I was expecting a call and not a social media thing because if I want him on a song or video, I won’t invite him in a video to show seriousness. He was not really serious,” Yaa Pono explained in an interview on Kingdom FM.

He further stated that his management would have been involved to decide the terms of his performance on strictly business mode.

Whether he would demand payment or engage in barter trade, Pono said he expected such conversations from Shatta.

Pono revealed that aside their musical ‘beef’ he has no personal issues with the Dancehall King and expected him to behave accordingly.

As a matter of fact, he expects positive encounters in the near future.

