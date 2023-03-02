After more than eight hours of engagement between parliament and state entities over the Public Election (Voter Registration) Regulation 2023, the House is divided over the Constitution Instrument (C.I).

The members of the Minority caucus, after briefing, insist they are not impressed with the briefing and indicated of resisting it to the core.

Speaking through the Leadership, Dr Ato Forson, says his group was not excited since the briefing was full of assurances without a material point to pin the discussions on.

Again, the bottom line remains inadequacy of funding.

The Exchequer, Ken Ofori-Atta, NIA Executive Secretary, Prof Ken Attafuah and the Commissioner of EC had come to the House to assure Parliamentarians of the their preparedness to discharge their mandate to making the CI and 2024 elections better.

The EC says the CI will among other things make the elections cheaper and clean register with NIA confirming with cash inflow, it could clear the backlog in 11 days, and the the ministry told Parliament, it has already released funds for the exercise.

The back and forth between the Majority and the Minority extended the meeting, a committee of the the whole traveling over 8 hours.

Dr Forson, Minority Leader, insisted the EC could do better.

ALSO READ:

Minority to drag Jean Mensa to Privileges Committee

CI making Ghana Card sole registration document not passed – Parliament

The Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also had this to say, backing the CI fully:

“The Speaker of the House, who chaired the meeting, assured that the report of the Committee will be brought to the House for an action to taken over it.”

After the pre-laying consultations are done, the CI, Regulation 2023 will be laid pending a statutory maturing period of 21 days.