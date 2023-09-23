The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that there will be interruption in the water supply from the Kpong water treatment plant, starting Sunday, September 24.

This is to enable the company to rehabilitate the main transmission pipeline from the Kpong treatment plant to the eastern part of Accra.

The company in a statement dated Friday, September 22, 2023, said the interruption will last from Sunday 24th September to Thursday 28th September 2023.

Areas to be affected during the maintenance work include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso, Dawhenya, Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema Township, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo and surrounding areas.

Below is the statement from GWCL

As part of efforts to rehabilitate the main transmission pipeline from the Kpong Treatment Plant to the eastern part of Accra, the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to bring to the notice of the public, especially our valued customers being served by the Kpong Treatment Plant, that there will be an interruption in water supply from Sunday 24th September to Thursday 28th September, 2023 to enable engineers of GWCL work on the transmission pipeline.

In April 2021, the GWCL announced to the public, that the main 42-inch transmission pipeline was weak and as a result gave way frequently due to the high volumes and pressure in the pipeline thereby making the company lose a lot of water and revenue.

The works involved in changing the pipeline is capital intensive, therefore, Management has resolved to change the weak portions of the line to reduce cost and to maintain the integrity of the transmission pipeline. This repair work will also reduce the inconvenience of frequent interruption of supply to customers and to ensure a long-term reliability of water supply.

Areas to be affected:

The areas that will be affected by this exercise include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso, Dawhenya, Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema Township, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo and surrounding areas.

Management is therefore entreating customers in the above-stated areas to store enough water during the period in which the works will be carried out. The public and essential service providers are entreated to contact the following numbers for enquiries and alternative supply: 0800 40000 (Toll Free on Vodafone Lines) 0302 2218240, 0207385089, 0207385090 and via Whatsapp lines: 0555123393 & 0555155524.

Management also assures customers that water supply will resume as soon as the works are completed. The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted.