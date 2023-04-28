Great Olympics coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, says determination and resilience propelled them to beat Asante Kotoko.

The defending champions were stunned 2-0 by the Wonder Cup at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Thursday afternoon in the matchday 28 games with Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh scoring in the first half.

The win has lifted Great Olympics out of the relegation zone to the 14th position with six matches to end the season.

Kobi-Mensah said he prepared his team well to face the Porcupines and succeeded with enthusiasm on the part of the players.

“Playing against Asante Kotoko was a headache for me because they also want to win the league,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“But we prepared very well for the game and I think we deserved the win because we were very dominant in all departments in the first half showing resilience and determination. And that has won the game for us,” Kobby Mensah said after the game.

Great Olympics will be hosted by Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 29 games at DUN’s Park.

