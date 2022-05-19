More than 200 staff of the Information Services Department across the country are undergoing a special training in Kumasi to help intensify public education on the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

This is part of measures by the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance to address misconceptions about the E-levy and its implementation.

Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, is positive the ISD will use the various local languages to properly disseminate the right information and clear the misconception about the e-levy.

The passage and implementation of the electronic transfer levy have come with diverse concerns and misinformation.

This has compelled authorities to engage officers of the Information Services Department across the country to help with the education.

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, says it is crucial for the ISD to employ the various local languages to better address the misinformation on E-levy.

There have been concerns about logistical constraints often associated with the work of the Information Services Department.

Fatimatu Abubakar insists the Department is well equipped enough to carry out the education.

The initiative is expected to empower the Information Service Department on the e-levy mechanics.