Inter Allies have asked the Appeal Committee to reverse the verdict of the Ghana Football Association’s disciplinary committee to demote the club to Division Two following their involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

Inter Allies, who suffered relegation to Division One League last season were found guilty of being involved in match-fixing in their game against AshantiGold last season in a matchday 34 fixture.

The club on Wednesday, May 18, appealed the GFA’s verdict as they feel they have been given a raw deal.

Speaking to JoySports, lawyer for the Tampico lads, Felix Nana Osei, revealed the rationale behind the club’s decision to appeal the decision.

“It is the contention of the club that the evidence that adduced or heard during the whole proceedings of the disciplinary committee was not that substantial enough to pin the club down per the charges that were levelled against us,” he said.

“The basis of our appeal is that we want a complete reversal of the verdict that was handed against us.”

Asked about Emmanuel Nii Amoah, who was captured in the verdict by the GFA, Osei added, “ Emmanuel Nii Amoah used to be with the club as far back as the 2014/15 season. He was the logistics officer of the club.”

He also added that the man in question resigned from his position in the club after being enstooled as a chief.