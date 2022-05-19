Kumasi Asante Kotoko has expressed displeasure about the decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to postpone their match against AshantiGold Football Club.

The league leaders and AshGold were expected to play their matchday 29 fixture on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Len Clay Stadium.

But the GFA has decided to postpone the Ashanti derby due to ‘security reasons’.

However, the club in a statement on Twitter said, “a postponement at this stage might be detriment to the league and potentially harm the sporting integrity of the competition.”

They further demanded that the match be played before any other matches are played. Kotoko management also demanded a refund of money spend ahead of the match.