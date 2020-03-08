The match-day 13 of the Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

At the Nana Ameyaw Park, Eleven Wonders put the breaks on Berekum Chelsea following their 1-0 win.

Wonders commenced the match in a spirited fashion by probing the Chelsea goal area but could not break the deadlock.

Chelsea came into the game midway through the half and went close to fetching the opener but striker Jonah Attuquaye was denied from close range by goalkeeper John Moosie.

Both teams failed to change the scoreline as referee George Mawuli Vormanor blew his whistle to end the first half.

The Techiman-based side came out all guns blazing in the second stanza but the steady defense of Chelsea quelled off their incessant attacks.

The hosts shot into the lead in the 65th minute of the game through Musa Duke’s cool penalty strike.

READ ALSO

Sule’s goal proved to be the difference between the sides as Eleven Wonders claimed their fourth victory of the season.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Inter Allies failed to get back to winning ways after seeing a 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak.

Allies showed no fear in the first half and were rewarded with a goal in the 37th minute. A brilliant team play by the hosts led to a low cross by Victorien Adebayor which found the feet of Samuel Armah who took the chance with aplomb.

Adebayor could not add to his already impressive 12 goals in the league but showed how dangerous he was throughout the match. He got into the right positions to score and even had a one on one opportunity which was well dealt with by Richard Attah.

Hearts pushed hard for the equalizer and got it in the dying embers of the game. Mohammed Alhassan was the goalscorer for the Phobians.

At the Bechem Park, Bechem United could only settle for a 0-0 draw in their match against Dreams FC at the Bechem Park on Sunday.

The game was mainly drab and saw very little chances to find the opening during 90 minutes.

All eyes were on Prince Adu Kwabena of Bechem to add to his goal tally but the 16-year-old failed to make an impact as the two teams took away 1 point each.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, defending champions, Aduana Stars were held by Ashgold. New coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin was hoping to get his first home win.

Asante Kotoko recorded a 1:0 win over Karela United on Saturday as Legon Cities recorded 4:1 win over WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Below is the full results of match-day 13:

