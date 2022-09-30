Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, says an event like the just-ended Global Citizen Festival should be organised as an Independence Day event.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Bullgod said putting up an event like that should be considered the state’s contribution to the creative arts sector.

According to him, the event could go a long way to put monies into the pockets of creativity in the country.

“An event like this can be done on our independence day. I think that should be the state’s contribution to our space.”

Though Bullgod admits that organising such an event will incur a lot of cost and could burden the coffers of the state, he believes it will be worth it.

He stressed that allocating a budget for such an event should not be a problem since government on multiple occasions has invested heavily in other sectors in the past.

“All we need is some huge capital injection. Ghana should pay for it. What will it cost us? We go out there to take a lot of money for other projects and we can take a chunk of that money to do this.

“They should dedicate an amount of money to organise it every Independence Day.”

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 delivered one of the best shows Ghanaians have ever witnessed.

From stage design and sound to artistes’ craft and delivery, audiences both at the Black Star square and at home were enamoured by the event.

The event saw the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Tems and Pheelz mount the stage to deliver electrifying performances on the night.

The night was also crowned by stunning performances from multiple-award-winning American superstar Usher, UK’s Stormzy as well as American R&B singer SZA.

Global Citizen raised $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty. Also, Canada and the European Commission committed $1.6 billion to the global fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

https://youtu.be/U8GHFqCqwQE

