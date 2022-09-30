A video of some men exchanging gunshots has gone viral on social media.

Though the details of what transpired in the video have not been stated, the video shared by musician cum social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, showed how some men with firearms got down from a vehicle, targeted, and shot at some individuals.

In a caption on the Facebook post, A Plus said a man who was spotted wearing Fugu and giving orders is allegedly the chief of Kyebi Apapam.

However, a Twitter user, Tabi_Henry, who also shared the video, said the gunshots were a result of a gun battle between a government anti-galamsey task force and some illegal miners (galamseyers).

Below is the video:

