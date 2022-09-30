SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 9 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 1 to Monday 3 October 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Manchester City and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on the early afternoon of Sunday 2 October. While the Citizens are flying high and looking a powerful machine under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, United are still finding their identity under Erik ten Hag – and will be playing for the first time in the Premier League for almost a month (having had their previous two matches postponed due to the Queen’s passing and related policing issues).

Ten Hag has admitted that the international break did not help his preparations for this derby: “I don’t have the players [while they are away with their national teams],” the Dutchman said. “What can we plan? We can plan work structures with the players who will be there. They will get a break but also have good sessions. We can work on specifics but, when 90 percent of the squad is not there, we cannot work on development. That is clear.”

The round also features the latest edition of the North London derby, as Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium. Spurs claimed a key victory over the Gunners toward the end of last season which earned them a spot in the UEFA Champions League ahead of their rivals, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will surely use that as motivation for this clash.

“This is the game at the end of the day – it’s decided in various small fractions of time, moments and details that lead to a football result,” said Arteta. “It can be completely different to what you have earned and our job is to earn the right to win the match. Sometimes it’s margins, errors or decisions that are not in your hands.

Other games to look out for include Crystal Palace hosting Chelsea for a London derby, Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Liverpool and a potential Monday night thriller between East Midlands rivals Leicester City and Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League broadcast details, 1-3 October 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 1 October

13:30: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Crystal Palace v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Fulham v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Southampton v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

18:30: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 2 October

15:00: Manchester City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Leeds United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Monday 3 October