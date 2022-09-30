SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 7 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 30 September to Monday 3 October 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture for this round is the meeting of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the early evening of Saturday 1 October.

Atletico are looking to build on their somewhat underwhelming start to the campaign and a win in Andalusia will go a long way in boosting their confidence, according to manager Diego Simeone: “I have seen improvements, but we are inconsistent,” said the Argentine. “We can do more to put ourselves in a strong position this season, and this game is very important in that regard.”

Straight after the match in Seville, Mallorca will welcome Barcelona to the Son Moix Stadium and look to claim a major scalp: “I have spoken with the players and it would be important to get the three points and leave a good image so that people go home happy,” said Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre. “We have managed to make the team run and be intense. It is the only way that I understand we can compete, because talent without effort it doesn’t do much.”

Champions Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to wait until Sunday night for their home match against Osasuna, with manager Carlo Ancelotti singing the praises of Vinicius and Rodrygo, who have stepped out of the shadow of Karim Benzema to shine in recent weeks.

“We are enthusiastic about our attack, about our young people. Karim makes us dream, but you end up getting used to what he does. So, when a young player comes on, it makes you dream even more,” said the Italian.

The round also features a Friday night opener between Athletic Bilbao and Almeria, Villarreal’s trip to Cadiz on Saturday afternoon, and a Monday night clash between Rayo Vallecano and Elche at Estadio de Vallecas.

La Liga broadcast details, 30 September – 3 October 2022

All times CAT

Friday 30 September

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 1 October

14:00: Cadiz v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Getafe v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Mallorca v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 2 October

14:00: Espanyol v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Celta Vigo v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Girona v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Madrid v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 3 October