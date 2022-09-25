The Western Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Mohammad Sani Abdullahi Bawa, has died.

Alhaji Bawa, according to reports, passed on on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

This was after he was rushed to the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital after failing ill but could not survive.

He was 74.

The deceased replaced Chief Imam Sheikh Ustaz Dr Ali Hassan Ali, who died after having occupied the position for some years.

Alhaji Bawa was installed as Chief Imam in May 2022.

Tributes have since been pouring in on social media in his honour with the body buried in accordance with Islamic traditions.