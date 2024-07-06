The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed the receipt of GHȼ55,873,689.87 from government for the conduct of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Head of Public Affairs, John K Kapi announced this at a press conference in Accra on Friday.

Mr Kapi said arrangements were underway for the government to release outstanding funds to WAEC.

He also announced a total of 569,095 candidates would sit for this year’s exams which starts on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Mr Kapi said candidates are expected to write English Language on July 8, and finish the examination with Arabic by Monday, July 15, 2024.

“282,648 were males and 286,447 were females, with 19,506 schools participating in the examinations. This figure represents a decrease of 5.29 per cent compared to the 2023 entry figure of 600,900,” he said.

Mr. Kapi stated that the examination would be administered in 2,123 locations around the nation, with 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators on duty to ensure sure the examination runs smoothly.

Candidates would also be examined based on the newly introduced Common Core Curriculum, while private candidates would be examined on the old syllabus.

“As part of arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination, the Guidelines, Scheme and Structure of the examination with same questions were developed and circulated to all heads of school. Interested stakeholders can also visit our website to have access to them,” he said.

For private candidates, WAEC he sad registered 1,366 candidates, out of which 735 were males and 631 were females.

“This year’s figure is less by 25.7 percent compared with the 2023 entry figure of 1,839. Fifteen centres mainly in the regional capitals will be used for the BECE for private candidates.”

Mr Kapi said the Council had organised sensitisation programmes to educate candidates on the rules and regulations governing the examination.

Distribution of examination stationery such as objective answer cards, answer booklets, pencils, among others, to District Education Offices he noted has been done throughout the country.

WAEC had also made provisions for candidates with social educational needs, and it was making sure that no candidate was left out.

