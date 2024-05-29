A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy says government officials and appointees must not be allowed to purchase any state asset.

According to him, the move not only violates the Constitution and represents an abuse of power as a state official, but also puts government in a bad light.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, the renowned politician said such actions raise concerns about fairness and transparency.

“If indeed the SSNIT-owned hotels are not doing well and they want to bring in private investors to shore them up, then whichever private investor is qualified and has a valid bid should be considered.

“However, this brings back the echoes of the ‘donkomi‘ privatisation of the PNDC/NDC era in which state enterprises were sold at ‘donkomi‘ prices to the cronies of people in government. So whenever we see these things, it makes us sit up and wonder whether these things are being done in fairness and openness and transparency.

“I actually agree that people in government should not be purchasing state assets because even when it does not appear obvious, a lot of time there is undue influence being exercised,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of the ongoing sale of SSNIT’s stake in some four hotels to Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi.

Already, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who made the revelation, has filed a petition at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The petition requests an investigation into the sale of a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Dr. Acheampong.

Mr. Ablakwa alleges a lack of due process and breaches in procurement procedures surrounding the sale.

Although, Dr. Bryan Acheampong has rejected these claims, calling them unfounded attempts to damage his reputation, Mr. Ablakwa insists the transaction must be halted.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Arthur Kennedy said “It will be good and in the interest of public policy if people are not able to get these things (state assets)”.

“In the US for example, when you leave government, you have to stay for some years before you can even become a lobbyist. This is because they think if you go into that right from government, you will be trading the influence that you had in government,” he added.

ALSO READ: