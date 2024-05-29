Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has said their primary goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking after unveiling his 26-man squad for the upcoming clashes against Mali and Central African Republic, the 43-year-old reiterated the team’s focus to qualify for the global tournament.

Currently sitting fourth in Group I with just three points, the Black Stars had a tough start with a hard-earned victory against Madagascar followed by a surprising defeat against Comoros.

Ahead to the upcoming matches in the next month, Addo remains resolute despite the team’s challenging position, stressing their determination to clinch a spot in the World Cup.

“Surely, we want to qualify for the World Cup, and that is the aim,” he told the press on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“It is difficult with our current position, but in the end, we want to qualify,” he added.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6 before returning home to host Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.