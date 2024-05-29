London-based technology company Nothing, is proud to announce its participation at this year’s GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com), marking the brand’s foray into the market. Nothing will not only showcase its latest technological advancements during the course of the event, but also open the doors for collaboration and growth with local partners.

Nothing, who has seen strong success in the Middle East since its penetration into the region, aims to expand its success into the African markets. With Africa boasting untapped potential from a technological perspective, this expansion into the new market will be one of the key highlights of Nothing’s presence during GITEX Africa.

Commenting on the participation, Rishi Gupta, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa of Nothing​, said, “I am excited to highlight Africa’s dynamic market. Africa’s youthful, tech-savvy population represents vast opportunities for innovation.

Introducing CMF by Nothing, our new brand offers affordable, innovative, and well-designed products tailored to young African consumers. CMF by Nothing democratizes technology, making it accessible without compromising quality.

Our vision is to empower African consumers with cutting-edge products that enhance their lives and contribute to Africa’s digital future. Together with our partners, we are committed to a connected, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.”

Since its inception, Nothing has launched a range of technology products. This includes smartphones from Nothing Phone (1), the current flagship Nothing Phone (2) and the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a). The brand also focuses on audio products, with the recently launched Ear and Ear (a), some of the most innovative audio devices that showcase industry-first ChatGPT integrations. As a brand that is focused on design, Nothing has also expanded its horizon ahead of technology products, with the range of clothing called the Apparel collection, which builds on Nothing’s design ethos for a unique approach to fashion. Additionally, the brand is also heavily focused on sustainability.

At GITEX Africa, Nothing will be showcasing its latest innovations at an exclusive booth including its flagship smartphones, newly released audio products as well as its new range of CMF products and Nothing Apparel. Showcasing the brand’s versatility and capabilities, this product showcase will serve as a platform to tease Nothing’s upcoming presence in the African markets, with each product soon becoming available for customers.

Nothing will have to be at Booth 2B-50 located in Hall 2, during GITEX Africa. Customers and visitors are invited to visit the booth to get a first-hand experience of Nothing’s product portfolio.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About Nothing:

Founded in 2020, Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Its debut smartphone, Phone (1), made Time Magazine’s prestigious Best Inventions for Innovative Smartphone Design award. Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, the London-based company is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative.

In 2023, the company launched Phone (2) to wide acclaim from its community, the media, and design enthusiasts, contributing to reaching a milestone of two million units shipped across their product range in less than three years.

To date, Nothing has released three audio products, two smartphones, and, as of September 2023, a sub-brand: CMF by Nothing. All Nothing products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront.