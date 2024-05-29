Daba Finance, a startup that enables investing in Africa’s best private and public companies seamlessly, will highlight its state-of-the-art investment platform that caters to the capital-raising needs of businesses of all sizes and sectors in Africa at GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAFRICA.com)—the largest and most influential technology event on the continent.

The event will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 29 to May 31, 2024, bringing together thousands of professionals, exhibitors, startups, and more than 100 government delegations. Daba will be offering exclusive early previews of their forthcoming product launches at the event. These launches are designed to further democratize investing in and out of Africa, catering to individuals, businesses, institutions, and technology companies alike.

In addition, Boum III Jr, CEO and Co-Founder of Daba, will be a panelist on the discussion titled “Working for Africa, Building for Africa – Creating Globally Influential Entrepreneurs”, joined by Sadaharu Saiki, Mayssa Mrabet, Solomon Adjei, Zelalem Bogale, and Francesco Gracolici. This timely conversation explores Africa’s transformational journey as it defies global expectations and embraces innovative solutions across various sectors.

As Africa’s first multi-asset investment infrastructure provider, Daba’s solution contributes to the continent’s transformation by democratizing access to and the movement of investment capital across the continent’s financial markets.

“GITEX Africa will bring together leading technology companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers from across Africa and the world to showcase the latest innovations and explore the vast potential of Africa’s digital economy,” said Boum. “As a premier multi-asset investment and financing platform for African markets, we are delighted to be a part of GITEX Africa 2024, which provides a unique platform to showcase our capabilities and interact with like-minded technology professionals from across Africa and beyond.”

A Unified Platform For Investing in Africa

Daba was launched by Boum and Co-Founder Anthony Miclet in September 2021 with a simple mission—to democratize investing in Africa by providing a barrier-free way for investors (of every level) to access curated investment strategies and build wealth by investing in the African private and public capital markets, through its all-in-one platform.

The company was recently selected among 21 cutting-edge startups (https://apo-opa.co/3WZTEok) to participate in the inaugural cohort of the Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator, a program launched in January 2024 by U.S. digital payments giant Visa in collaboration with Plug and Play, one of the world’s largest global innovation platforms, further accelerating our mission to become the go-to unified platform for investing in Africa.

Africa has been attracting increasing attention from international investors, and for good reason. The continent is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and its stock markets have recently demonstrated superior performance compared to other global markets, suggesting the potential for attractive returns.

As interest in African investment opportunities continues to surge, the company is positioned as the premier resource for investors seeking to gain access to the continent’s most promising investment opportunities.

