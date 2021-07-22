Governance Analyst and a lecturer at the Central University, Dr Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has spoken against the politics of tribalism that has gained root in Ghanaian society.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr Otchere-Ankrah said competency of people should be the vital key and not tribe, ethnic or religious groups.

“The President is the only person who has the will to elect people for governance and not to have people lobbying in favour of their tribe. We as Ghanaians live as one people and so this tribal politics will rather weaken our society,” he said.

To him, leaders often exploit tribal loyalty to advance personal gain, parochial interests, patronage, and cronyism, adding that tribes are not built on democratic ideals.

To remedy the issue of tribal politics, Dr Otchere-Ankrah said a holistic approach is needed, taking into consideration all stakeholders.

He said leaders, firstly, must make it a priority to lead the campaign against tribal politics. Their seriousness or sluggishness in how the issue is tackled can exterminate or aggravate the problem.

ALSO READ: