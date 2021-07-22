Actress Yvonne Nelson, through her lawyers, has reacted to some reports that she has tied the knot in a private ceremony.

News broke out Monday morning alleging that the on-screen goddess has said ‘I do’ to her Italian sweetheart, whose identity was not exposed.

The news was first published by a blogger who has somewhat relations with her, thus netizens believed the reports and sent congratulatory messages to the actress.

But, in a Retraction and Apology suit that has found its way online, the mother-of-one made it clear that “there is absolutely no truth” in the reports that she is married.

She also demanded the said blogger pulls down the story both online and from his personal page.

Find attached suit below: