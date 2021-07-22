WAFA ace, Augustine Boakye, Asante Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama Dos Santos, Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Emmanuel Anaful and Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks have been nominated for the NASCO Premier League player of the month for June.

They are gunning for the accolade having excelled for their respective clubs in the closing stages of the 2020/21 League campaign.

Augustine Boakye scored two goals and won two Man of the Match awards, helping WAFA to close in on a Top 4 finish while Fabio Gama swept away two Man of the Match awards and scored twice in the month of June.

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Emmanuel Anaful couldn’t find the back of the net but his stellar display in June won him two Man of the Match awards.

Finally, Bernard Benjamin Boateng of Elmina Sharks netted twice and won one Man of the Match award.

The winner will take home a 41’ inch NASCO television set and a plaque from electronic partner NASCO Electronics – with the announcement set for Friday, July 23, 2021.