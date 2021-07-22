The nominee for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Kissi Agyebeng, has refuted claims that he was a surrogate for a law firm involved in the controversial Agyapa deal.

He told Parliament’s Appointments Committee during his vetting on Thursday that those making such claims are “uninformed.”

Before the Agyapa deal was thrown out during the 7th Parliament, former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s Corruption Risk Assessment on Agyapa deal raised red flags over the deal, saying the deal was fraught with corruption.

Mr Amidu’s assessment triggered several calls from Ghanaians and some civil society organisations for a suspension of the deal, insisting it was not in the interest of Ghana.

In April this year, the anti-graft campaigner, in one of his epistles, described Mr Agyebeng as a surrogate of people who defended the controversial Agyapa Mineral royalties deal.

“The Agyapa Royalties Transaction records show the role the President’s cousin who established Africa Legal Associates, and Asaase Radio played with White & Case LLP, of London, one of the foreign law firms in the suspected corruption transaction.

“It must, therefore, be worrying to any patriotic Ghanaian not afraid of the culture of silence to see Asaase Radio undertaking political propaganda beginning on 25th April 2021 to 26th April 2021 to prepare the minds of the Ghanaian and international public to accept the surrogate of the alter ego of the Asaase Radio station and Africa Legal Associates as the Special Prosecutor as mandated under section 4(1) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959),” he said.

But the nominee has described such comments as uninformed.