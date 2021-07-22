A Louisiana father was killed in a shooting battle with a teenage boy, who sneaked into his house to meet his 14-year-old daughter.

Police said the shooting occurred following a confrontation after the teenage suspect came to the man’s tent to see his minor daughter.

According to the county coroner’s office, the girl’s father and homeowner, Desmon Hamilton, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds. A suspect, identified by police as 17-year-old Nicholas McCarter, was also injured in the encounter and taken to the hospital.

McDavid said police believed that the teenager used a ladder to climb a window upstairs and entered the house there.

After the father found McCarter inside, a conflict broke out, which led to both of them shooting each other.

Both were armed, police said, but authorities are still investigating the shooting, as it is still unknown who fired the first bullet.

According to reports, once the teen is released from the hospital, he is expected to be booked for a second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a stolen gun.