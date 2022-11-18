Ghanaian gospel artiste and evangelist, Mrs Olivia Aba Okyere, popularly known by her stage name, Aba Okyere, is set to outdoor her first album, ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim.’

The soothing singer, known for her gospel-inspired praise and worship songs, said the eight-track album features singers Pastor Bright Somuah and Reverend Joseph D.

According to her, the Yesu Adi Nkunim (Jesus is Victorious) album sums up her life after she accepted Christianity wholeheartedly, adding that, Christ has been the beacon in her struggles in life.

“My first album is set to shake up the music industry. I have been inspired beyond the ordinary to curate these songs. Yesu Adi Nkunim means no evil can stand our prosperity in life. Christ is with us and for us all,” she said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the gospel singer has dropped visuals for Wadi Nkunim, one of the songs off the album and it is steadily garnering numbers on social media.

Interestingly, Aba before she accepted Jesus Christ in 2012 was known to be a dancer (Chorographer), where she featured in some secular music videos like King William’s Afia that featured Kofi Nti and Voltage.

Talking about her encounter with the gospel, Aba Okyere said she encountered serious challenges on her trip to Berlin, which led her to give her life to Christ.

She later joined the evangelism team and became a teacher to the junior youth class at the Presbyterian Church in Berlin, Germany.

She then moved to Ghana in the year 2014 to enroll in the Bible School.

After that, Aba Okyere moved back to Austria to continue her studies. Strongly believing in her passion for music, she returned to Ghana to make it happen.

Upon her homecoming, she enrolled in a music school called KFM Music School and that is where she had the opportunity to begin ministering in churches.

Talking about gospel maestros she looks up to in the music industry, Aba Okyere said, “one person I have always looked up to in ministry is the late (Auntie Grace of Edumfa) and my role model in music is Mama Cecelia Marfo and Evangelist Diana Asamoah.”

Currently, she’s the leader of praises and worship team at City of Holiness Missions International, with her husband being the head pastor.

Aba loves preaching and singing and she is also a mother of five children.

