Management of the Ghana Education Service has referred the dismissal of the eight Chiana Senior High School (SHS) students to the School’s Disciplinary Committee.

GES in a release signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, noted that the School’s Disciplinary Committee is to explore alternative sanctions for the students.

“The affected students were dismissed based on a recommendation from the School’s Disciplinary Committee. Thus, Management has referred the matter to the School’s Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal,” part of the release reads.

In the meantime, the affected students are to report to the Headmistress of the School for further directions, according to the GES.

