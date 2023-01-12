The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to pardon the students dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In a statement on Thursday, the Minority said in as much as it condemns the conduct of the eight affected students, the decision by the GES to expel them is ‘harsh’ and ‘retrogressive’.

They, therefore, want the President to intervene to offer the students a second chance despite their despicable conduct.

According to the Minority, denying children access to education in this dispensation is an ‘absolute drawback’, hence their appeal.

“We are also by this statement, urging the GES to proffer an alternative but corrective punishment to the eight students.

“This we believe would be in the best interest of our collective goal to ensuring that every Ghanaian child has access to formal education.

“In conclusion, the Minority wishes to appeal to His Excellency the President, to use his good offices to pardon these students as he did in 2020 when a group of some students misconducted themselves towards him,” a portion of the statement read.

The Minority further condemned the decision of the GES and asked the service to review its decision in the interest of safeguarding the educational rights of the affected students.

Meanwhile, the dismissed Chiana SHS students have rendered unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo.