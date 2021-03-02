The best film and TV shows of the past year were celebrated at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best motion picture – drama

The Father

Mank

WINNER: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie film

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Rosamund Pike won best comedy actress for her performance in I Care A Lot

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Best director – motion picture

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best screenplay – motion picture

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best motion picture – animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture – foreign language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

WINNER: Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France)

Best original score – motion picture

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

News of the World – James Newton Howard

WINNER: Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

Best original song – motion picture

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed – The US vs Billie Holiday

Josh O’Connor won best drama actor for playing Prince Charles in The Crown

Best TV series – drama

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best actress in a drama series

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Cecil B DeMille Award – Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award – Norman Lear