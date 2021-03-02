The best film and TV shows of the past year were celebrated at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best motion picture – drama
- The Father
- Mank
- WINNER: Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie film
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Best director – motion picture
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best screenplay – motion picture
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best motion picture – animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- WINNER: Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best motion picture – foreign language
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- WINNER: Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (France)
Best original score – motion picture
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
- News of the World – James Newton Howard
- WINNER: Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
- Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
Best original song – motion picture
- Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- WINNER: Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead
- Speak Now – One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed – The US vs Billie Holiday
Best TV series – drama
- WINNER: The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best limited series or TV movie
- Normal People
- WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
- WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Cecil B DeMille Award – Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award – Norman Lear