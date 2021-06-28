Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has reminded all persons resident in Ghana, who intend to abstain from the census exercise, that they could be fined or imprisoned.

According to him, the Ghana Statistical Service has been made aware of persons in some areas who have decided to decline the call to honour this obligation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra Sunday, the Government Statistician said: “Persons in specific areas like Talensi, Bongo, Bolgatanga districts and some districts in the Greater Accra region, specifically, the Ledzokuku and Krowor districts are declining to partake in the exercise.

“We are urging them to be aware that there is a legal obligation to the Census, but the Ghana Statistical Service has so far not pursued this legal dimension.

“We are urging you because it is your civic responsibility, otherwise Section 54 of the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003), indicates that once you decline to participate in the activity or you urge other persons not to take part, the consequences are either imprisonment or a fine,” Prof. Annim warned.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

