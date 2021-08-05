Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, says no one commits suicide by chance.

According to her, though many see depression as the major cause of suicide, there are many factors that are not looked at.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, ‘the Wo Beye Kese’ hitmaker said most people who contemplate suicide usually have spiritual warfare they’re handling.

Mostly you listen to them and you realise what they want to kill themselves over is nothing they can’t handle… It’s not in vain… it can be a spirit tormenting him … they are going through spiritual battles.

MORE:

She, however, added that, some get suicidal thoughts after they have encounter with friends. Dealing with such people, Ohemaa Mercy said during counselling, you must sit down with the person and when you are done with the physical aspect, you deal with the spiritual side too.

The gospel musician cited an instance where she helped out a young guy who was addicted to masturbation with thoughts that ending his life was the only option.

He felt less of himself that his manhood wasn’t functioning anymore. When we sat down with him and I took him through counselling and deliverance… he is okay. Mostly you need to listen to the person and understand them. The moment the spirit is done using you, it asks you to kill yourself, she said.

Ohemaa Mercy is set to come out with her annual Tehillah Experience on August 8, 2021 at the ICGC Calvary Temple.

The Tehillah Experience started with a 30-day fasting session and prayers to open up the spirit for worship.