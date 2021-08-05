Asante Kotoko trainer, Mariano Barreto, has shockingly disclosed Kotoko is not a big club as perceived to be in the country.

The Portuguese trainer joined the Kumasi based club prior to the start of the second round of the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The 61-year-old replaced Maxwell Konadu who was sacked in December 2020 following an unimpressive start at the club.

The former Black Stars coach is frustrated with the situation at Kotoko and has been vocal about the recent happenings in the team.

In an interview with Nhyira FM, Barreto expressed his frustrations after ending the season trophyless by claiming the club is not as big as perceived to be.

Barreto insisted Asante Kotoko is a big name but not a big team.

“I know Asante Kotoko fans won’t be happy with this but I must say it,” he said.

“Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.

“A big team should be having their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room amongst other infrastructure,” he added.

He guided the club to finish second on the league table at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

About a week ago, Mariano Barreto lamented about the lack of washrooms at the club training ground compelling the players to use the bush to attend to nature’s call as and when necessary.