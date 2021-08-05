Two people have died in an accident, Wednesday night, on the Heman road in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased included 27-year-old nurse of the Ankaase Methodist Hospital, Luke Noyland, who was reporting for night duty and driver of the commercial bus, Bemfo Job.

The bus run into the articulated truck which had parked for hours after developing a fault.

Injured victims are receiving treatment at the Ankaase Government Hospital and others have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Acting Medical Director at the Ankaase Methodist Hospital, Dr Reginald Nkansah, said there were various degrees of injuries sustained by the victims.

