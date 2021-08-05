A 47-year-old pastor, Francis Hammond, has committed suicide by hanging at Etii Sonkwa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region over alleged divorce threats by his wife.

Information gathered indicated that the deceased went to his hometown at Etii Sonkwa Wednesday morning to tell his father that things were not going on well for him and he may die any moment from now.

The worried father, upon hearing this, decided to call the deceased’s senior brother who is also a pastor to inform him but the deceased stopped him from doing so.

The deceased is said to have later told his father to go and rest in his room while he (deceased) also takes a nap but instead hanged himself on his ceiling fan.

The father of the deceased, in an interview, said he believes the threats of divorce forced his son who is a father of five to take his life.

A report was made to the Police who came to the crime scene and conveyed the dead body to Abura Dunkwa Mortuary for preservation.