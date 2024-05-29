The Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has questioned the authenticity of the audio tape released by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the launch of Amnesty International’s Human Rights and Death Penalty Report 2023, Mr Tuah-Yeboah dismissed NDC’s claims while mounting a strong defence for his boss, Godfred Dame.

On Tuesday, the NDC released what it claims to be an audio recording of a conversation between the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and the third accused person in the controversial ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa.

This follows claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa that the Attorney General had previously approached him to help build a case against the former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The NDC has since called for the resignation of Mr Dame.

In response, Mr Tuah-Yeboah said the NDC has no basis to call for the resignation of Mr Dame.

He stressed that the Attorney General remains resolute and would return to continue his job.

“The Attorney General is very resolute, firm, healthy and is undertaking his duties as Attorney General. He is currently out of the jurisdiction and very soon he will be back to continue his duties as Attorney General,” he said.

When asked how the audio would affect the ongoing ambulance procurement case, the Deputy Attorney General noted that the audio would have nothing to do with the case.

“The audios, if there are any, have nothing to do with what we are doing in court. What we are doing in court is different from the politicking we are doing in the public space.

“Our focus is to do what we’re doing in court for us to get to the end of this matter,” he stressed.

ALSO READ: