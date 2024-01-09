The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) chairman for the Nkwanta South district in the Oti Region, Maxwell Jokoh, has cautioned teachers to avoid engaging in jokes and practices that could incite tensions during their contact hours with students.

Several schools in the Nkwanta South township and neighboring communities were shut down since November last year due to an inter-tribal conflict involving three ethnic groups.

Calm has since returned and schools have been reopened.

As teachers and students return to school, Mr. Jokoh stressed the need for teachers to promote peace during class hours to encourage students to remain in school and focus on learning.

He praised the police for their diligent patrols and presence in various schools, assuring teachers and students of their protection.

Mr. Jokoh encouraged all teachers who left town to return to school noting that, their security is assured.

Otumfuo celebrates 1st Akwasidae [Photos]