Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo after she shared lovely photos from what appeared as her marriage ceremony.

The actress flaunted a ring in one of the photos as she gave a teasing back image of her ‘husband’.

She took to her Instagram page to share the photos which have set tongues wagging.

As many who have congratulated her have also expressed doubts it could be an April Fool’s prank since she shared the photos on April 1 to wish fans a happy new month.

Credit: Gloria Sarfo.Instagram.com

She captioned, In His TIME,,,,,, He makes all things GOLD AND DIAMONDS 🙏🌟🙏😫. HAPPY NEW MONTH World 🙌❤🙌.