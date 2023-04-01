A Koforidua High Court has discharged a businessman, Elvis Kwasi aka Alonso, over his alleged involvement in a robbery and murder incident at Bullion Hop Minerals in Asamang Tamfoe.

The businessman was wrongly accused, arrested and detained in police custody for over three months for his alleged involvement in a robbery incident.

The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of two people with another injured in a gold shop in Asamankese Tamfoe.

The robbers of the incident succeeded with the operation and made away with GHS1.6 million, bars of gold and GHS 40,000 from a customer who was at the shop to transact business.

Emmanuel Padi, a lawyer of the accused in an interview with Adom News expressed appreciation to the court.

A member of Elvis’ legal team, lawyer Raphael Hokey indicated that many people are locked up in jail for crimes they didn’t commit because they do not have access to lawyers.

He, therefore, advised people who cannot afford the services of lawyers to reach out to the Legal Aid offices across the country for assistance.