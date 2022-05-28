One person has been shot dead while another sustained serious gunshot wounds in a robbery attack between Asamang-Tamfoe and Anyinam on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The deceased, Kennedy King Baron, 30 and the other victim whose name was only given as ‘Operator’ 46, were shot several times in their chest, hands and stomach.

Kennedy was found lying in a pool of blood in one of the offices.

ALSO READ:

The incident occurred on Friday, May 27 at about 2:30 pm when some gun-wielding men attacked a gold buying merchant in the area.

The robbers numbering about twelve (12) blocked the highway amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Asamang-Tamfoe, Victor Owusu explained that, the gunmen invaded the office of the gold company, shot dead the security officer and a bystander in the process.

According to him, the robbers allegedly made away an unspecified amount of money and gold dust belonging to BH Mineral Company.

A team of police officers from Anyinam have been to the area to commence investigations into the case.

The surviving victim is currently receiving treatment at the Saviour hospital in Akyem Osiem.