The match-day 13 of the Ghana Premier League produced some great and unbelievable results at the various stadia with Asante Kotoko back to the table, Hearts of Oak drop points as Great Olympics suffer first defeat.

Asante Kotoko claimed top spot in the Ghana Premier League from Karela United after recording an important 2-0 win over the Aiyinase-based side on Sunday.

Left-back Moro Ibrahim and striker Kwame Poku scored the goals for the Porcupine Warriors to end Karela’s unbeaten home run at the CAM Park that stretches back 2016.

Poku’s 2nd half strike was his 5th goal of the season and the Porcupine Warriors remain the only team yet to lose a game away from home.

Karela, who started as league leaders, slipped to 3rd on the log following the defeat, one point behind Kotoko.

At the Bechem Park, Bechem United extended their unbeaten home run to seven games after recording 3-1 win over Yaw Preko’s Great Olympics.

Clinton Duodu, Hafiz Konkoni and Moro Salifu, all found the back of the net for Kweku Danso’s men before Charles Danso scored an injury-time equaliser for Great Olympics.

Bechem moved to second with the win while Olympics slipped down to 5th following the defeat.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa, Aduana Stars pipped West African Football Academy by a lone goal to move back to the top four.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osei Baffour scored the only goal of the game for the two-time champions.

Struggling Liberty Professionals shocked Ashantigold with a 1-0 victory at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Ashantigold are now without a win in their last five games, while the victory was only Liberty’s 3rd of the season.

At the Nana Ameyaw Park at Techiman, Dreams FC earned a hard-fought 2-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Former Hearts of Oak ace, Joseph Esso, opened the scoring for the Dawu-based side just before halftime. Suleiman Farhadu added the second on the hour mark to wrap up the win. Dreams are now unbeaten in seven games in the Ghana Premier League.

In Saturday’s game, Ebusua Dwarfs handed Inter Allies their 6th straight defeat in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-0 win in Accra.

Elmina Sharks host Berekum Chelsea on Monday while Medeama visit King Faisal.

Below are the results of Ghana Premier League matchday 13 games: