Chelsea moved to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool thanks to a narrow victory at Sheffield United, as Thomas Tuchel extends his unbeaten start as Blues boss.

Mason Mount marked another standout performance with the opener as Chelsea take the lead on the stroke of half-time at Bramall Lane. He popped up in a pocket of space to rifle home from Timo Werner’s pass to break Sheffield United’s resilience.

The Blades were level 10 minutes after the restart thanks to a howler from Antonio Rudiger, who tried to play a blind pass back to Edouard Mendy only for the ball to bypass the goalkeeper and roll over the line for a comical own goal.

But Chelsea weren’t to be denied as they restored their advantage, with Jorginho coolly striking home a penalty after Werner was upended by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Tuchel’s side comfortably saw the game out from there, with Chelsea securing the victory that sees them climb to fifth, while Sheffield United remain bottom, some 12 points from safety.