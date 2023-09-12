Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh has quit football temporarily over a consistent Black Stars snub.

Despite ending last season as the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League last season, Tetteh has not been called up by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

Hafiz Konkoni, formerly of Bechem United and Medeama’s Jonathan Sowah were picked ahead of the 32-year-old.

The former Bechem United striker was not invited for the Central African Republic (CAR) game and the international friendly game against Liberia.

“I won the goal king award but I am very sad. It is the vision of any footballer to do well and earn praise for his hard work but in my case, it is not like that. I am very, very sad and I know many people are sad too. For a football nation like Ghana, the goal king of the league is consistently not given a national call-up but players behind him are invited to the national team,” Tetteh said on Fox FM.

“They first called a different striker (Hafiz Wontah of Bechem United) and then for the second time another player that I scored more goals than is called (Jonathan Sowah). What have I done wrong to the GFA people? ” he quizzed.

“Even look at the GFA awards, all the top scorers of the various leagues won the best player of that league but in my case, I was not given the best player award despite being the top scorer of the league season. Have I offended anyone at the GFA? I really do not understand what is going on.

“Right now I am in the house, I am not playing for any club this season. I will not even play football again for now. It is better to stay in the house. They have started pre-season but I am in the house, I am not playing again for now.”

