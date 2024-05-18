The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has lambasted President Akufo-Addo for the hardships facing the Ghanaian people.

He argued that the government must urgently implement measures to alleviate the plight of the citizens.

In his address at the start of the parliamentary sitting on Friday, May 17, Dr. Forson, who previously served as Deputy Finance Minister, chastised the President for his new ministerial nominations.

He highlighted that the government is already bloated, and the suffering masses cannot afford to continue supporting such a large administration.

According to Dr. Forson, the President should be reducing the size of the government to assure the Ghanaian people that he is listening to their demands.

However, he asserted that the President has become deaf to the citizens’ calls for a leaner government.

Dr. Forson emphasized that the primary concern for the Akufo-Addo administration should be the alarming depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi.

He pointed out that the rapid decline in the value of the local currency is causing severe economic challenges, including the collapse of businesses and rising unemployment.

The Minority Leader stressed that these economic issues must preoccupy the President’s attention, rather than increasing the size of an already overblown government. He insisted that addressing the economic crisis should be the top priority.

Dr. Forson concluded by urging the government to focus on stabilizing the economy and addressing the pressing financial concerns of the nation, rather than expanding the government during such a critical time.

“Ordinary Ghanaians continue to bite the bullet and businesses are struggling under high tax regime to contribute to the development of the country. What is expected on the part of government would have been prudent management of these contributions from the people of Ghana.”

“But hardly a day passes without one reckless and wasteful expenditure or the other by this government being uncovered.”

“Mr Speaker, while are happy for the nominees because we know that it is just a matter of time and colleagues from our side will begin appearing before the Appointments Committee, we cannot pretend that things are still the same.”

“Indeed, we cannot do things the same old way. Ghana’s present unfortunate situation occasioned by this government does not only call for new, creative and radical ways of confronting challenges but it also calls for modesty and sacrifice by the political class,” he stated.